Drug dealer who crammed cocaine packages into mouth and assaulted police officer is jailed

A 43-year-old man who crammed cocaine packages into his mouth before assaulting a police officer who approached him has been jailed for six years.

Lee Fitzgerald, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday for two counts of possession with intent to supply, one count of money laundering and one count of assault with intent to resist arrest.

On March 13, a car was parked in Bailey Road, Maidenhead with someone in the driver seat of the car. A police officer approached the car believing he recognised the man who turned out to be Fitzgerald.

When the officer approached the vehicle Fitzgerald began to frantically rummage through the driver’s side door area. The officer noticed cash, phones and drugs in the car.

Fitzgerald then crammed drugs packages into his mouth, containing white powder – which was cocaine.

Fitzgerald assaulted the police officer and grabbed him around the neck when he tried to detain him.

Fortunately he police officer was not seriously inured.

Fitzgerald was transported to Maidenhead custody, where an ambulance arrived and took him to hospital as it was thought he had ingested a quantity of drugs.

The police recovered £77,000 in cash and a quantity of cocaine when he was arrested.

He was treated and then arrested on 14 March 2018 and charged the same day.

Designated case investigator Stephanie Howard, said: “This conviction is as a result of many hours of hard work by officers and police staff across the local area; from the courage of the arresting officers in the face of significant violence, followed by a thorough investigation which secured the successful prosecution.

“It sends a clear message to others, who might involve themselves in the unlawful supply of controlled substances that this activity will be dealt with robustly by the police and courts alike.”