Inspector questions council over flood risk sites in Borough Local Plan

Questions over elements of the Borough Local Plan will need to be answered by the council ahead of the next examination stage.

The plan, which will guide developments in the borough up to 2033, is undergoing inspection and the first hearing was held over three days at Maidenhead Town Hall in June.

The inspector, Louise Phillips, has written to the council to ask for parts of the plan to be clarified to her.

Among these is a request for the borough to demonstrate how proposed development sites in an area of high flood risk are justified.

Ms Phillips noted concerns raised by the Environment Agency (EA) following a strategic flood risk assessment.

In the letter, she wrote: “In particular, the EA was not satisfied that the conclusions of the report were based upon a sufficiently precautionary approach to climate change.

“Working with the EA, the council should clarify the approach taken, referring to the requirements of national policy and guidance where appropriate.”

Sites allocated for areas of high flood risk must past an ‘exception test’, which shows how that risk will be managed.

Ms Phillips wrote: “Firstly and generally, I am not yet satisfied that sites without a safe access/egress are capable of passing the exception test at the allocation stage.”

She also pointed to concerns about the availability of documents and the legality and fairness of the council’s local plan consultation, which were raised at the examination, and had not reached 'firm conclusions regarding the soundness and legal compliance' of parts of the plan.

The council was asked to provide evidence that the plan was ‘sound’ enough to be taken to examination.

Ms Phillips said: “The council should also confirm that any persons not already taking part in the examination process have not been prejudiced by the unavailability of certain documents at the point of publication.”

The next stage of the Borough Local Plan’s examination will be held after the council responds to her questions.

She has set an initial deadline of Friday, August 17.

Cllr David Coppinger, cabinet member for planning, said: "We are pleased the inspector has asked to proceed to the next stages of the local plan examination. Since the first stage hearings we have met with the Environment Agency and are looking forward to closer working with their team to address the issues raised by the Inspector.

"The planning team will be continuing to provide further information as requested in the letter. We want to make sure we receive the best outcome for residents and ensure we deliver the right number of homes and employment opportunities, while balancing the need to protect the green belt."