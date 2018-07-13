SITE INDEX

    • Temporary car park to be built near Maidenhead town centre

    A temporary car park is set to be built in Reform Road after a building is demolished there this summer.

    A warehouse behind Clyde House will be torn down in work that will last from now until the end of August.

    The car park will help with demand for spaces as the Nicholsons car park is rebuilt as part of the regeneration project.

    The Royal Borough tweeted the news this morning.

