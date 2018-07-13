Temporary car park to be built near Maidenhead town centre

10:52AM, Friday 13 July 2018
A temporary car park is set to be built in Reform Road after a building is demolished there this summer.
A warehouse behind Clyde House will be torn down in work that will last from now until the end of August.
The car park will help with demand for spaces as the Nicholsons car park is rebuilt as part of the regeneration project.
The Royal Borough tweeted the news this morning.
To make way for a temporary car park and as part of a regeneration plans, we will be undertaking demolition work at the rear of Clyde House on Reform Road, Maidenhead between now and the end of August. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.— RBWM (@RBWM) July 13, 2018
