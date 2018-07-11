Maidenhead parking signs get in the World Cup spirit to deliver serious message

03:26PM, Wednesday 11 July 2018
Electronic parking signs in Maidenhead town centre have been catching the eye with a World Cup-themed message.
Ahead of England's World Cup semi-final clash with Croatia tonight, the signs use the opportunity to cheer on the Three Lions and warn motorists not to drink-drive.
They read: "It's Coming Home. Make sure you do. Don't drink and drive."
