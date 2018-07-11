SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 12
23 °C
Fri, 13
25 °C
Sat, 14
27 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Maidenhead parking signs get in the World Cup spirit to deliver serious message

    Staff reporter

    Staff reporter

    Maidenhead parking signs get in the World Cup spirit to deliver serious message

    Electronic parking signs in Maidenhead town centre have been catching the eye with a World Cup-themed message.

    Ahead of England's World Cup semi-final clash with Croatia tonight, the signs use the opportunity to cheer on the Three Lions and warn motorists not to drink-drive.

    They read: "It's Coming Home. Make sure you do. Don't drink and drive."

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved