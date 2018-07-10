Royal Borough councillors set to be cut to 41 as part of latest boundary recommendations

The Royal Borough could soon be represented by fewer councillors.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England today published its final recommendations for new electoral arrangements at the council.

It would see the number of councillors reduced from 57 to 41 and several wards across the borough would have different boundaries - with four being absorbed into other wards.

Sunninghill and South Ascot will be absorbed by two different wards - Ascot and Sunninghill and Sunningdale and Cheapside.

Datchet will be integrated into the Horton and Wraysbury ward and it will be called Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury.

The Clewer North ward and Clewer South wards will be reshaped into Clewer and Dedworth West and Clewer and Dedworth East, while Clewer East will remain.

Castle Without will become part of Eton and Castle.

Windsor Great Park will now be included in the Old Windsor ward.

The purpose of the changes is to deliver electoral equality, with each councillor representing roughly the same amount of people, about 2,250-3000 in the new plans.

The new recommendations will mean only three wards, Eton and Castle, Ascot and Sunninghill and Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury, will be represented by three councillors, with the rest served by two.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said, “We are extremely grateful to people across Windsor and Maidenhead who took part in the review. The Commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during the consultation.

“We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Windsor and Maidenhead.”