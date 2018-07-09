Plans for redevelopment of Saint Cloud Way to go on show

Plans for the redevelopment of Saint Cloud Way will be on display next week.

The area is the second of the Royal Boroughs’ joint venture sites to be developed and will include a mix of housing, community and commercial properties.

The first phase of the redevelopment would see Tenpin bowling alley demolished to make way for a temporary car park – a planning application for this has already been submitted.

If approved the bowling alley will close at the end of August and demolition will begin in September.

Work on the second phase would begin after the new leisure centre has opened at Braywick Park in 2020 so there will be no loss of service at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

Cllr David Evans (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said the regeneration of Maidenhead was taking ‘strides forward’.

The cabinet member for Maidenhead and regeneration said: “Once Braywick Leisure Centre is complete the Magnet will be demolished to make way for the proposed regeneration of the whole site in Saint-Cloud Way, breathing new life into the area and creating much-needed housing, including 30 percent affordable housing.”

The council is working with developer Countryside on its four joint venture sites which include York Road, Reform Road and West Street – and all the developments are set to include 30 per cent affordable housing.

The consultation events will run 2pm to 8pm on Thursday , July 19 and 12pm to 5pm on Friday, July 20 at Unit 26 (Opposite Tesco), Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead.