Plans submitted for temporary car park at Tenpin bowling alley

Plans to build a temporary car park following the demolition of a bowling alley have been put online.

The Royal Borough wants to tear down Tenpin bowling, in St Cloud Way, and add 105 parking spaces at the site.

Documents submitted by Maidstone-based DHA Planning for the council state it will be built for ‘town centre employees, visitors and shoppers to ensure that there are enough short-stay spaces whilst the wider regeneration programme of the town centre is taking place’.

The site will be accessed from the existing car park outside the Magnet Leisure Centre.

The scheme, which will be a flat surface car park, will include five disabled spaces and will be used for about five years.

The area around Tenpin has been identified as a site for future housing which means the car park could be replaced by homes after it stops being needed.

It is one of three sites earmarked for temporary parking while the Nicholsons car park in Broadway is demolished and rebuilt.

Eighty spaces are planned for Queen Street, in an area that will be redeveloped for the Landing project, and 60 have been assigned to the Clyde House warehouse in Reform Road.

A permanent multi-storey car park is also planned for Vicus Way.

Search 18/01796/FULL at the planning portal on www.rbwm.gov.uk for details.