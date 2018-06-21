SITE INDEX

    • Man hit by car following street altercation

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    A street altercation in Gringer Hill has left a man in hospital after he was hit by a car.

    Police officers were called to the road after four men were reported to be involved in the altercation.

    As it unfolded in the street, a car hit one of the men and he sustained serious injuries to his head and pelvis.

    He was taken to hospital where he remains. Police did not describe his condition.

    A 59-year-old man from Maidenhead has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is in police custody.

    A 38-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent but has since been released.

