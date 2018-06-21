Emergency services escort waste lorry to Maidenhead after finding 'hazardous chemical'

A waste lorry has been escorted to Maidenhead after it was found to be carrying a hazardous chemical that could have burned the vehicle.

Thames Valley Police Road Policing tweeted this morning that it had escorted the lorry from Wraysbury with firefighters.

The potentially dangerous material on board was a mix of household and pool chemicals, the account said.

It did not say where the lorry was taken, but the Royal Borough has also tweeted that the refuse site off Stafferton Way is shut.

⚠️Due to an incident involving one of our refuse trucks the civic amenity site just off of Stafferton Way in Maidenhead will be closed until further notice as a precautionary measure. ⚠️ — RBWM (@RBWM) June 21, 2018

A pickup truck has been parked across the entrance to the site, blocking access.

A council spokeswoman said there was no danger to the public.

Update 11.55am: The Stafferton Way refuse site has been reopened, the council has tweeted.