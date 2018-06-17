CCTV images released in connection with Maidenhead town centre assault

Police have released CCTV images of a man who could have vital information about an assault outside Lloyds Bank in the town centre.

The victims, two men aged 23, were walking along King Street from Queen Street at about 2.25pm on Thursday, May 3.

When they reached the cash machine outside Lloyds Bank, the offender, a man, punched both victims.

The offender then left the scene in the direction of Queen Street.



Investigating officer, PC Nicole Twomey of the Investigation Hub based Maidenhead Police Station, said: “I am appealing for this man or anyone who knows him to contact police immediately, as it is believed he may have vital information about the assault.

“If you are the man in the CCTV or know him please call 101 and quote reference 43180132621.



“Alternatively, if you don't want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details will be taken and you will not go to court.”