Police appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl

Police are appealing for help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Shoppenhangers Road yesterday.

Kerry Payne has been missing since about 10.30pm last night.

She is white and slim.

In contrast to the photo, her hair is now dyed pink.

When she was last seen Kerry was wearing a black puffa jacket and black leggings and was carrying a black and white bag.

Investigating officer, Inspector Andrew Amor said: “I am appealing to anyone with any information as to Kerry’s whereabouts to contact police immediately.

"The easiest way to do this is by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43180183141.

"Alternatively, if you see Kerry please call 999.

“Kerry, if you are reading this please make contact with your family or police so we know you are safe and well.”