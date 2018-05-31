World Cup 2018: We want to speak to international football fans

01:11PM, Thursday 31 May 2018
Football fever is building with just two weeks to go until the start of the World Cup in Russia.
We know plenty of our readers will be cheering on England but the Advertiser and Express also want to hear from international residents in our multi-cultural community who will be supporting any of the other 31 countries at the tournament.
Whether you are Belgian, Brazilian, Portuguese or Panamanian, we want to speak to you.
Email the newsdesk at news@baylismedia.co.uk with your details for a chance to be featured in the June 14 edition of the Express.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A Burnham Royal British Legion member has been accused of ‘stolen valour’ after new evidence emerged which contradicts his claims about his military past.
Accusations that a Burnham man is fraudulently claiming to be a Northern Ireland and Falklands veteran are the work of ‘malicious Facebook trolls’, he has said.