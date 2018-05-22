Major train disruption between Maidenhead and Slough

11:50AM, Tuesday 22 May 2018
Damage to overhead electric wire is causing major train disruption between Slough and Maidenhead.
Great Western Railway says some lines are closed and services running through the station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
No services are running from Taplow or Burnham.
Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.
UPDATE 12.38pm:
Great Western Railway says Network Rail, which is responsible for the upkeep of railway infrastructure, is fixing the damage.
Train services between Reading and London Paddington are 'severely depleted' and has been reduced a shuttle service between Reading and Maidenhead and between Slough and London Paddington.
