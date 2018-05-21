Public hearing over Boulters Lock Hindu centre appeal set for later this year

An appeal over whether a Hindu community centre can be built near Boulters Lock is due to be heard in public later this year.

The Hindu Society of Maidenhead hopes to build the centre in land off Boulters car park in Lower Cookham Road.

But in April 2017 the council refused permission for the plans, which feature space for both Hindu events and the wider community, with some parking.

Nearby residents opposed the plans, forming the Boulters Riverside Community Interest Company, and claimed the parking provided would be insufficient and a town centre location would be preferable.

The council assessed the parking was insufficient and that the society had not proven reptiles would be unaffected by the development.

The Hindu Society has since appealed, and now a public hearing is due to take place in the Desborough Suite at Maidenhead Town Hall between early September and mid-October.

Comments for and against the plans can be made by interested parties until Thursday, June 21.

Visit acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk and use reference 3191002 to search for the appeal.