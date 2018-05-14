Thief who stole from Maidenhead charity volunteer is jailed

A burglar who stole jewelery and cash from a charity volunteer has been jailed.

James Cross, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to burglary, theft and fraud by false representation.

The 61-year-old was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

Cross broke into the 59-year-old woman’s home in Ray Mill Road East, Maidenhead, while she was doing charity work in April.

He stole cash, jewellery, paperwork and her bank card, which he used to withdraw £300 from a cash machine.

Detective Constable Martin Key said: “While this woman was selflessly helping others within her community, Cross targeted her home in a truly selfish act.

“Burglaries have a considerable impact on victims, both financially and emotionally, and the property taken is often of sentimental value that cannot be replaced.

“Our homes are our place of safety and this should never be taken away by anyone.”