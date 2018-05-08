SITE INDEX

    A404(M) ranked worst South-east road for finishing journeys on time

    The road with the worst delays in the South-east has been named as a stretch of the A404(M).

    The highway between the A404(M) 9a and Junction 8/9 of the M4 allows motorway traffic to travel to and from High Wycombe and the M40.

    Statistics published by insurance comparison website Go Compare show only 36.7 per cent of journeys on that stretch are completed on time.

    That ranks it the 10th worst A-road in Britain.

    Visit http://www.gocompare.com/motoring/highways-to-hell/#/worst-a-roads to see the data.

