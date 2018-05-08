Police appeal for witnesses to M4 collision which left man seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses of a collision on the M4 which left a man in hospital with serious injuries on Saturday.

A white Volkswagen Crafter van and an articulated lorry were travelling westbound on the motorway between junctions 8/9 and 10 at about 3.15am when they collided.

The male passenger in the van was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries. He remains there in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver was taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital with minor injuries and was sent home the same day.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

Police Constable Marcus Audoin of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing said: “This was a very serious collision and it is important that we speak to anyone who witnessed what happened.

“If you saw this incident take place, or saw the vehicles before the collision, please come forward and speak to police.”

Call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43180135190 with any information.