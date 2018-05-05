Two people taken to hospital following M4 crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a van hit the back of a lorry on the M4 this morning.

Firefighters from Maidenhead and Slough went to the scene between junction 8/9 and 10 with a heavy rescue unit.

One firefighter described the near side of the van as having peeled open 'like a tin can'.

Both people taken to hospital were in the van when the incident happened at about 3am.