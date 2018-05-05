Two people taken to hospital following M4 crash

11:42AM, Saturday 05 May 2018
Two people were taken to hospital after a van hit the back of a lorry on the M4 this morning.
Firefighters from Maidenhead and Slough went to the scene between junction 8/9 and 10 with a heavy rescue unit.
One firefighter described the near side of the van as having peeled open 'like a tin can'.
Both people taken to hospital were in the van when the incident happened at about 3am.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Scaffolding put up as part of the Colonnade demolition for the Chapel Arches project has collapsed.
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.