Maidenhead and Slough RBS branches to close

The Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales has announced it is to stagger the closure of 162 RBS branches between July – August and November 2018.

The closures will effect Maidenhead and Slough with the Maidenhead branch intended to close on August 8 and Slough on August 15.

Abandoned plans for RBS in England and Wales and Natwest's retail banking business in Scotland to create a ‘challenger bank’ called ‘William & Glyn’ have resulted in the closures which will see 792 staff members made redundant.

An RBS spokesman said: “We have had to review our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and we’ve made the difficult decision to close a number of Royal Bank of Scotland branches.”

The closures in July will affect RBS England and Scotland Natwest branches that are within 0.6 miles of another branch and those that are 2.5 miles apart will close in November.

RBS claim that since 2014 branch transactions have been down 30% whereas the number of customers using mobile banking has risen by 53% and mobile transactions by 74%.