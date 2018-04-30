Watch Alan Devonshire busting moves after Maidenhead beat Bromley

Maidenhead United celebrated their top half finish in the National League with the gaffer joining players in cutting some shapes after the last game of the season.

Manager Alan Devonshire, who guided the newly promoted Magpies to 12th place, was recorded busting moves as his team looks on.

The York Road club’s video, posted the day after their big 5-2 home win over Bromley on Saturday, sees Dev showing the squad how it’s done while wearing his trademark flat cap and blue jacket.