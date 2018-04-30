Watch Alan Devonshire busting moves after Maidenhead beat Bromley

09:40AM, Monday 30 April 2018
Maidenhead United celebrated their top half finish in the National League with the gaffer joining players in cutting some shapes after the last game of the season.
Manager Alan Devonshire, who guided the newly promoted Magpies to 12th place, was recorded busting moves as his team looks on.
The York Road club’s video, posted the day after their big 5-2 home win over Bromley on Saturday, sees Dev showing the squad how it’s done while wearing his trademark flat cap and blue jacket.
Alan Devonshire threw some serious shapes with the lads following yesterday’s win— Maidenhead United (@MUFCYorkRoad) April 29, 2018
: @SmithChristian4 pic.twitter.com/rowlfhChDu
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.
A large crew was seen filming a new ITV drama about the pursuit of murderer Levi Bellfield in the town centre today (Wednesday).