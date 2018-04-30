Remember When: children seek safe places to play and freak storm hits the town

1988: About 30 pupils from All Saints Junior School made a quilt depicting life in Windsor and Maidenhead for charity.

Sarah Lord, Katherine James, Emma Pierce and Joanna Kinlock worked on the centre panel while the rest was made by members of the Young Embroiderers Society.

The pupils were aiming to raise £500 for Thames Valley Hospice.

1973: Two boys beat the boredom over the Easter holidays by beginning the mammoth task of clearing the litter from The Gullet.

Robert Woodford, 10, and Raymond Flitt, 11, said they liked playing in The Gullet, a strip of woodland near Maidenhead railway station, but kept tripping over on all the rubbish.

Robert hoped people might use the area for picnics once it was tidy.

1983: There was a frantic search after a woman from The Crescent who trained animals for television watched as her beloved parrot flew away.

Shirley Jones accidentally walked into the back garden with Charlie the parrot on her shoulder.

Charlie’s two-day adventure was cut short after he landed on the shoulder of Edward Parsons, of Westmorland Road, Maidenhead who took him straight to the police station.

1983: A freak storm left electrical systems going haywire after several buildings were struck by lightning (main picture).

Chez Michel et Valerie restaurant and Smallman solicitor, both in Bridge Avenue, were hit by lightning bolts.

The lock at Bray was also knocked out of action during the storm and production at the Advertiser was also held up after the lightning affected the computer system.

1978: A 12-year-old boy with nowhere to play football made an emotional appeal to the Advertiser.

Geoffrey Brimble wrote to the paper because he and his friend, Simon Squire, had nowhere to play football in Cox Green.

The keen QPR fan said the nearest park was in Desborough but that older boys there would take his ball away.

Provision was made by the district council’s amenities committee for a play area in Cox Green within the financial year.

1988: A ‘Sixties mood’ came over staff and pupils at Furze Platt School as it celebrated its silver jubilee.

Uniforms were swapped for fancy dress as pupils donned ‘hippy long’ hair and mini skirts in a competition for the most

authentic look.

The audience was then treated to a number of ‘Sixties style’ sketches by staff and pupils.

1978: Penalty spot hotshots the Maidenhead Cyclones took home the CLEAN Linen Services penalty prize. They beat Henley Boys in the final, 6-4, at York Road.

Maidenhead United chairman Cliff West presented the cup to captain Lance Carter, and Colin Higgins, Carl Page, Ricky Hall and Mark Hetherington. Gary Bryant was absent.