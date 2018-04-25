Next Clearance in Nicholsons Centre to close next month

03:53PM, Wednesday 25 April 2018
The sign in Next's window
Fashion retailer Next will permanently close its store in the Nicholsons Centre next month.
Next Clearance, which offers clothing at discount prices, opened in place of the regular Next store in the centre when it closed in October.
A sign in the shop’s window said it will close permanently at 6pm on Saturday, May 5.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
‘Astonished’ residents have demanded answers from the Royal Borough after it bought a property for more than double its market value in preparation for the Maidenhead Golf Course redevelopment.
Awareness about bowel cancer could save lives, a 27-year-old from Maidenhead who may not live to see her thirties has said.