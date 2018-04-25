SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Wed, 25
15 °C
Thu, 26
13 °C
Fri, 27
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Next Clearance in Nicholsons Centre to close next month

    Next Clearance in Nicholsons Centre to close next month

    The sign in Next's window

    Fashion retailer Next will permanently close its store in the Nicholsons Centre next month.

    Next Clearance, which offers clothing at discount prices, opened in place of the regular Next store in the centre when it closed in October.

    A sign in the shop’s window said it will close permanently at 6pm on Saturday, May 5.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved