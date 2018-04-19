Missing 14-year-old girl from Maidenhead found safe

SITE INDEX

    Staff reporter

    Staff reporter

    Missing 14-year-old girl Zara Paton, from Maidenhead, has been found safe.

    She had been missing since 4am on Wednesday but was found later in the day.

    Thames Valley Police has thanked the press and public for sharing the appeal.

