Man charged with multiple offences including threats to kill in Maidenhead

A 36-year-old man from Maidenhead has been charged with possessing a blade in a public place and threatening to kill.

Kevin Jones, of Northumbria Road, was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, two counts of criminal damage, one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting language, one count of affray, theft from a motor vehicle, attempted robbery and one count of racially aggravated public order.

He was charged on Tuesday, April 10.

The charges are in connection with incidents Northumbria Road, Wessex Way and Moorside Close on Saturday, March 31.

Jones has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, May 7.