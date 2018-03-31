Firefighters blame adverse weather on M4 crash between Maidenhead and Slough

A woman had to be freed from her car by firefighters after three cars were involved in a crash on the M4 last night (Friday) between Maidenhead and Slough.

Firefighters were called to the collision between junction 8/9 at Maidenhead and junction 7 at Slough at about 6.30pm.

Two fire engines were sent from Slough Fire Station and another from Maidenhead.

No one was seriously injured but a trapped driver had to be cut out of her car.

Maidenhead Fire Station watch manager Steve Hogg said the crash was most likely caused by rainy weather, and warned motorists to take extra care in adverse weather.

"Keep your distance from other vehicles in front and just drive sensibly," he added.