Ex-Maidenhead United captain dies aged 83

A former Maidenhead United captain who was part of a league winning team in the Sixties has passed away.

Brian Lucas died aged 83 in Sonning Common on Friday, March 23 following complications related to a heart condition.

Born in Ilford, London, in 1935, the West Ham supporting full back played 190 first team games for the club, according to Magpies historian Mark Smith.

The York Road club said it was ‘saddened’ to hear of Mr Lucas’s death and added: “Brian was a key member of the 1961/62 Corinthian League winning side, until last season our most recent divisional first team champions.”

A keen sportsman from a young age who competed in athletics championships at school, Mr Lucas played football for the RAF during his National Service. In 1959, he transferred from Slough Town to Maidenhead and spent six years there.

He enjoyed a successful spell, and besides the Corinthian League he won the Berks and Bucks Cup in 1961 and 1963.

In 1964 he was made club captain and awarded the honour of sportsman of the year at Maidenhead United.

Off the pitch, he played for Beaconsfield Cricket Club and Bucks County Cricket Club, and worked as a chartered accountant at Airflow Developments in High Wycombe.

Daughter Judy King said: “Everyone who knows him, they would give nothing but praise.

“He was very unassuming, never wanted to make a fuss, always very polite.”

Her husband Brian said he was an ‘absolutely brilliant’ player.

Mr Lucas was married to Gay (nee Weatherill), who died of breast cancer in 1984 aged 51.

He later remarried Jane Leat.

Mr Lucas, who lived in Stoke Poges up until the final few months of his life, leaves behind Judy and her two sisters, Diane Walker and Amanda Claridge, as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held at Reading Crematorium on Thursday, April 12 at 12.15pm.