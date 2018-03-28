Power cut hits central Maidenhead

A power cut affecting Maidenhead is expected to be resolved by 1.30pm this afternoon.

SSE’s website shows the cut affecting SL6 postcodes was reported at 10.24am today.

It states: “We apologise for the loss of supply.

“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 0800 072 7282 and quote reference 'EF5018'.”

Visit https://www.ssepd.co.uk/Powertrack/ for details.