Met Office issues weather warnings for snow in the Royal Borough and Slough

Snow is expected to hit the Royal Borough this weekend.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow and ice which.

The alert will be in place from 4pm tomorrow (Saturday) until 9am on Sunday.

Forecasters say they expect to see snow showers throughout Saturday and icy patches forming on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths overnight.

Travellers have been told to prepare for delays on roads and public transport, as well as cancellations to rail and air services.

The Met Office has also put a yellow warning for snow in place for the whole of the South-east, including Slough, which will be in force for the whole of Saturday and Sunday.