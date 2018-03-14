Woman banned from Maidenhead town centre for aggressive begging

A woman was banned from Maidenhead town centre for aggressive begging on Thursday, March 8.

Dionne Walker, 40, of no fixed address, was convicted of section four of the Public Order Act after she threatened a member of the public on Wednesday, February 28.

She was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order following persistent and aggressive begging, anti-social behaviour, drug use, causing a noise nuisance, and public indecency incidents.

The order prevents her from entering Maidenhead town centre and begging or placing herself in a position to beg anywhere in the Royal Borough until March 2021.

She is also required to engage with drug and rehabilitation services to deal with any related dependency problems.

Walker plead guilty to the public order offence at Slough Magistrates' Court and was convicted on the same day.

Any breach of the order could result in a fine or imprisonment.

PC Kevin Horsley said: “This order is the result of a great deal of hard work by the neighbourhood team and I know that it will have a really positive impact not just on the shoppers of Maidenhead but also the residents and businesses alike.”