Prison sentence for rogue builder

A rogue builder who duped five households out of almost £450,000 has been jailed for six years.

Stewart Rasala, of Portsmouth Road, Cobham, Surrey, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday after a jury found him guilty on five counts of fraud.

During a four-week trial, a jury heard how the 61-year-old building contractor had been paid £429,945 to carry out work at five homes in Maidenhead, Taplow and Eton Wick through his company Regency Home & Co.

After agreeing to renovate the properties between February, 23, 2014 and October, 16, 2015, the court was told Rasala left them in a ‘state of disrepair’.

Before sentencing Rasala, Judge Ian Grainger said: “Your jaw-dropping dishonesty has ruined the lives of a large number of people and it brings the building trade of which so many members are ordinary, decent, hard-working people into very real disrepute.”

Rasala is expected to serve half of his sentence behind bars and the rest on licence.