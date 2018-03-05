Mon, 05
10 °C
Tue, 06
9 °C
Wed, 07
7 °C
SECTION INDEX

Prison sentence for rogue builder

James Hockaday

James Hockaday

Prison sentence for rogue builder

A rogue builder who duped five households out of almost £450,000 has been jailed for six years.

Stewart Rasala, of Portsmouth Road, Cobham, Surrey, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday after a jury found him guilty on five counts of fraud.

During a four-week trial, a jury heard how the 61-year-old building contractor had been paid £429,945 to carry out work at five homes in Maidenhead, Taplow and Eton Wick through his company Regency Home & Co.

After agreeing to renovate the properties between February, 23, 2014 and October, 16, 2015, the court was told Rasala left them in a ‘state of disrepair’.

Before sentencing Rasala, Judge Ian Grainger said: “Your jaw-dropping dishonesty has ruined the lives of a large number of people and it brings the building trade of which so many members are ordinary, decent, hard-working people into very real disrepute.”

Rasala is expected to serve half of his sentence behind bars and the rest on licence.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Recent

Most read

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved