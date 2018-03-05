Prison sentence for rogue builder

09:37AM, Monday 05 March 2018
A rogue builder who duped five households out of almost £450,000 has been jailed for six years.
Stewart Rasala, of Portsmouth Road, Cobham, Surrey, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday after a jury found him guilty on five counts of fraud.
During a four-week trial, a jury heard how the 61-year-old building contractor had been paid £429,945 to carry out work at five homes in Maidenhead, Taplow and Eton Wick through his company Regency Home & Co.
After agreeing to renovate the properties between February, 23, 2014 and October, 16, 2015, the court was told Rasala left them in a ‘state of disrepair’.
Before sentencing Rasala, Judge Ian Grainger said: “Your jaw-dropping dishonesty has ruined the lives of a large number of people and it brings the building trade of which so many members are ordinary, decent, hard-working people into very real disrepute.”
Rasala is expected to serve half of his sentence behind bars and the rest on licence.
