Missing Maidenhead woman found in London

A former Maidenhead woman who went missing on Thursday after walking out into a blizzard with no coat or shoes was found today.

Ashleigh Fair, 19, who grew up in Maidenhead, was found by police officers in Paddington, London.

She was reported missing from the Royal Berkshire Hospital, in Reading, at 9.30am on Thursday.

Police believed she might have taken a taxi from near the hospital to Marble Arch, London, after a potential sighting of her on CCTV there at around 11.30am on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police thanked the public and the media for supporting their appeal.