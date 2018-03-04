Maidenhead fire crew puts out house fire near Henley

A Maidenhead fire crew was one of four sent to tackle a fire at two houses near Henley this morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Mill End, which started in a wheelie bin, at 4am.

No one was harmed, but there was considerable smoke damage as the fire spread from the bin to a lean-to, then to two houses.

The smoke alarm of the first house did not go off, and their neighbours, who were woken by their own alarm, had to wake them up.

The Maidenhead crew left after two-and-a-half hours. The three other crews, from High Wycombe, Marlow, and Wargrave, remained at the scene to remove the still smouldering roof of the lean-to.

Watch manager Chris Havers said the fire might have been caused by hot ashes being left in the bin.

He said: “If you have hot ashes from your fire put them in a metal container, not in the bin.

“Also, make sure you have a working smoke alarm on each floor of your house.”