Concern grows for welfare of missing woman

Concern is growing for the welfare of a former Maidenhead woman who has not been seen since Thursday after walking out into a blizzard with no coat or shoes on.

Ashleigh Fair, 19, who grew up in Maidenhead, was reported missing from the Royal Berkshire Hospital, in Reading, at 9.30am on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police believe she may need ‘urgent medical attention’.

Police think she might have taken a taxi from near the hospital to Marble Arch, London, after a potential sighting of her on CCTV there at around 11.30am on Thursday.

Ashleigh, a former Royal Ballet School pupil, was wearing a green and pink knitted jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and pink socks when she went missing.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Roxburgh said: “We are still urgently trying to trace Ashleigh, who is likely to require urgent medical attention and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Ashleigh is not dressed appropriately for the extremely cold weather we have been experiencing and was not wearing any shoes at the time she went missing.

Anyone with any information about Ashleigh’s whereabouts should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference URN 344.