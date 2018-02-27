How to help a homeless person in the Royal Borough as temperatures plunge

Emergency accommodation for the homeless will continue to be offered by the council until Monday (March 5) as the ‘beast from the east’ continues to take hold.

The Royal Borough’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol, which is usually triggered when temperatures are forecast to plunge to zero or below for three successive nights, has been extended.

Anyone with concerns about a rough sleeper can direct them to either Maidenhead Library in St Ives Road or Windsor Library in Bachelors Acre during opening hours.

Those can be found here.

Alternatively, email housing@rbwm.gov.uk, call 01628 683800 or use 01344 786543 out of hours.