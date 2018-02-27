Furze Platt Senior School head to step down after 14 years in charge

A long-serving headteacher has announced plans to step down in the summer.

Tanya White, of Furze Platt Senior School, in Furze Platt Road, announced her decision in a letter sent to parents yesterday.

Ms White has been in charge at the school for 14 years and in October 2016 saw it rated Good in all areas by Ofsted inspectors.

In the letter to parents she said: “It has been a privilege to be the headteacher of Furze Platt Senior School and I am very proud of what we have achieved.

“However, I know that much of our success sis down to the highly talented and committed staff and governors at the school and I am very confident that the school’s future is in safe hands.”

Information about the process to replace Ms White is expected to be provided by governors’ chairman Gavin Tisshaw later this week.