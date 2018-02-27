Brett Foundation seeks drivers and storage as it looks to purchase ‘shelter bus’

Bus drivers are sought by homelessness support charity the Brett Foundation as it plans to take its rough sleeping services mobile.

Amid continued uncertainty about its future in the town centre, group’s volunteers plan to buy a ‘shelter bus’ and run its work from there.

Last week, Sue Brett, the charity’s founder, said the group planned to park it outside the Maidenhead Synagogue in Ray Park Road.

The charity needs to leave the drop-in centre it leases from the council in King Street by Easter to make way for the redevelopment of the Nicholsons car park.

It also wants somewhere to store the bus.

In a Facebook post this morning, the Brett Foundation wrote: “We are hoping that our shelter bus will soon be with us, but we are looking for somewhere we can put the bus when not in use, especially so that we can paint it and prepare it for our homeless guys and gals can you help?

“Do you have a somewhere where we can put the bus until we are ready to roll?

“We are also looking for people who already hold the necessary licence to drive the bus, we can pay for this service and should be only a short time morning and evening.”

Visit http://thebrettfoundation.org.uk for contact details.