Remember When: Bolting horses and Crufts winners

1968: Wide open spaces in the town centre were revealed as demolition in the Broadway and King Street area took place to make room for a new multi-story car park opened up new views.

1978: Maidenhead Swimming Club (main picture) lost 239 points to 204 against Windsor Swimming Club at Maidenhead leisure Centre.

The teams competed for the Saint Cloud Cup, which was presented by Maidenhead’s twin town in France, so the club could complete in an annual gala against another local club.

1978: Staff at Barclays Bank in Bridge Road would never forget the day Akela Jill Cawthorne deposited more than £50 in small change, mainly 1p and 2p pieces.

The cash was the proceeds of a penny fair organised by cubs from the St Piran’s School pack.

It was split between the Maidenhead branch of Save the Children and a school fund supporting a young boy in Africa.

Pictured are cubs Robert Turner, Michael Thomas, Graham Hickman, Stuart Blagg, Hugo Cawthorne, Angus Goswell and Stephen Marshall.

1983: A panicking horse which bolted from his Pinkneys Green Home eventually came to a halt three miles away – at Maidenhead town hall.

Galloping gelding Flicker fled across the Thicket to the busy Marlow Road pursued by 17-year-old owner Wendy Morgan in a car.

The 15.2hh 10-year-old runaway finally came to a stop in the town hall car park where he was caught by a passer-by and handed over to the police.

Wendy said: “All along I was thinking the worst and I was very surprised he got away with his life.

“He was very lucky.”

1988: The Magnet leisure Centre was evacuated and Holmanleaze closed for nearly two hours while firefighters in protective suits and breathing apparatus battled noxious fumes to deal with a chemical spillage.

Two barrels stored in the basement of the centre containing sodium hypochlorite and hydrochloric acid, used to disinfect the pool, leaked and when combined gave off chlorine gas.

Twenty firefighters from three fire appliances and the chemical incident unit attended the scene with an ambulance, while police cordoned off the area.

Two members of staff were treated by the ambulance crew after inhaling the fumes but did not need hospital treatment.

Magnet manger Roger Harkus told the Advertiser the barrels had been refilled that morning but the valves were not closed, causing the spillage.

1988: Joan Hewitt, who organised dog shows in Maidenhead, was celebrating after her Pyrenean Mountain Dog was second in the graduate dog class at Crufts.

Top dog Nauvoo Orliac of Kimbaily – known to his many friends as Digby – is pictured with Joan at their home in Altwood Bailey.