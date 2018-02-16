Fri, 16
The Big Picture: Cleaning up litter by Philip Avery

Staff Reporter

The Big Picture is a showcase for local photographic talent which features in the Viewpoint section of the Maidenhead Advertiser.

Philip took this picture after pulling no less than 10 bags of litter from the one-and-a-half stretch of verge and field adjoining the road between Maidenhead and Cookham. 

Each week, each Big Picture will be featured online, building up an archive of some of the fantastic photos taken by our readers.

Please email pictures for consideration, along with some details about them, to martint@baylismedia.co.uk 

