Royal Borough head of standards to step down

The Royal Borough’s head of law and governance has resigned.

The council confirmed this morning Mary Kilner, who is also the borough’s monitoring officer responsible for upholding codes of standards and behaviour and the council’s constitution, is to leave her post.

The Advertiser understands that councillors have been told she is leaving for ‘professional and personal’ reasons.

She faced criticism last month for her role at an extraordinary council meeting to consider a motion of no confidence against council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) which was branded ‘shambolic’ by councillors and the public.