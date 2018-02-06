Prime Minister calls decline of local newspapers 'dangerous for democracy'

06:34PM, Tuesday 06 February 2018
The closure of local newspapers is ‘dangerous for our democracy', the Prime Minister has warned.
Speaking in Manchester today, Theresa May promised a review to try and arrest the decline of the press.
In particular, Mrs May seemed concerned with reform to business models which have seen a ‘hollowing out of local newsrooms and fears for the future sustainability of high-quality journalism’.
She said: “When trusted and credible news sources decline, we can become vulnerable to news which is untrustworthy.
“So to address this challenge to our public debate, we will launch a review to examine the sustainability of our national and local press.”
She added: “A free press is one of the foundations on which our democracy is built and it must be preserved.”
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Police have closed part of Ray Mill Road West to traffic this afternoon.
Trains are being cancelled from Slough Railway Station this morning due to a woman being hit by a train.