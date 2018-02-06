Tue, 06
3 °C
Wed, 07
3 °C
Thu, 08
7 °C
SECTION INDEX

Prime Minister calls decline of local newspapers 'dangerous for democracy'

BREAKING: Theresa May announces

The closure of local newspapers is ‘dangerous for our democracy', the Prime Minister has warned.

Speaking in Manchester today, Theresa May promised a review to try and arrest the decline of the press.

In particular, Mrs May seemed concerned with reform to business models which have seen a ‘hollowing out of local newsrooms and fears for the future sustainability of high-quality journalism’.

She said: “When trusted and credible news sources decline, we can become vulnerable to news which is untrustworthy.

“So to address this challenge to our public debate, we will launch a review to examine the sustainability of our national and local press.”

She added: “A free press is one of the foundations on which our democracy is built and it must be preserved.”

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Recent

Most read

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved