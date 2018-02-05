Kashmir campaigners meet in Maidenhead ahead of London protest

Campaigners have gathered in Maidenhead to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Dozens of cars, vans and other vehicles met at Holiday Inn, in Manor Lane, this morning to begin the journey to London for a day of protests to raise awareness of the situation in the disputed territory.

Organised by the Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council (OPWC), the convoy, which included about 80 people, was due to head to the Indian Embassy and then on to the Houses of Parliament.

Amir Kabal, of Badget Close, Maidenhead, the Greater London coordinator of OPWC and owner of Maidenhead taxi firm On Time Cars, said the event was intended to highlight the issue in the minds of the public and politicians.

He added: “We want to send a message through to Parliament and to Theresa May to help the Kashmiris and to take the message to India to take their army out and let the Kashmiris decide where they want to go.”

Kashmir Solidarity Day is a national holiday in Pakistan to show solidarity with nationalists in the Indian-administered territory.