Remember When: Drumming, running and scaling the equivalent of Everest

1978: In Britain’s swiftly changing educational scene there was still a place for an all-girls school, the Advertiser reported in a special four-page feature on Newlands School.

This was the view held with conviction by head Jessie Leighton, who had been in post for two years, and her 68-strong staff.

She said: “I feel that girls are better educated on their own until the age of 16.

“Always in a mixed school the common denominator tends to be what suits the boys rather than the girls.”

1983: (Main photo) Battling against biting winds, some 320 Altwood Comprehensive School pupils aged 11-18 took part in their annual cross country run.

The course, which covered up to four miles, varied according to the age of the runners.

The route took them to Maidenhead Thicket and back before completing several laps of the school field.

Overall winners were sixth former Philip Well, 18, and for the girls Priscilla Croudace, 15.

1983: Dumped Desdemona the duck had landed on her feet after being found abandoned by her mother as a chick in Maidenhead.

Called Desi for short, she was found behind Sainsbury’s freezer centre on the old police station site near Broadway and taken in by Mrs Ingrid Raphael and her husband John.

She had the run of their Lexington Avenue home where she would often get into mischief.

She loved nibbling at lips and ears and was dab hand at undoing shoelaces and zips and rummaging through handbags.

1983: Children from Braywood Primary school had been working at home for a week after the school’s water supply was cut off.

The 82 pupils were sent home when water company officials turned off the mains supply to the school and 150 homes following seven separate bursts in Holyport, Oakley Green and Fifield. A strike by water and sewage workers meant the supplies were unlikely to be restored soon.

And with no toilets pupils could only return for short classes like music lessons.

1988: Some 459 different acts were staged at a 24-hour entertainment extravaganza by WAMDSAD, the Windsor and maidenhead District Sports Association for the Disabled – now SportsAble.

Held at the club’s Braywick Road HQ, it was the first event in an ambitious campaign to raise cash to send members to the 1988 Paralympics.

1988: Maidenhead Venture Scouts scaled the equivalent of Everest, the world’s highest mountain, in a marathon fundraising event staged in the High Street.

More than 100 youngsters from the area’s nine venture units climbed a 15ft scaffolding tower 1,935 times to equal Everest’s 29,028ft.

The ascent took the youngsters eight-and-a-half hours to complete and £1,800 was raised in a street collection for mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary’s schools and hospital projects in Nepal.