Maidenhead man jailed for four years for burglary and theft

A 29-year-old has been sentenced to four years imprisonment for burglary and theft offences which included stealing Christmas presents.

Mark Perry, of Evenlode, Maidenhead, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary dwelling, one count of attempted burglary and one count of theft from a motor vehicle.

The offences took place at addresses in Maidenhead overnight between December 21 and 22.

Perry entered a property in Allenby Road and stole keys before using the vehicle to drive to Fielding road, where he entered another property and stole a number of Christmas presents.

Perry was charged with the offences on December 23 and convicted and sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, January 30.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Martin Key, of the Maidenhead Investigation Hub, said: “This conviction shows how seriously Thames Valley Police takes burglary offences.

“I am happy that Perry pleaded guilty to these offences, meaning that his victims did not have to go through a trial process.

“I would like to thank the members of the public that supported and assisted this investigation.”