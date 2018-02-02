Police thank public for reaction to 'Night Watcher' appeal

Police hunting the co-called ‘Night Watcher’ burglar have praised the public’s reaction to an appeal for information.

More than 100 emails and phone calls have been made in relation to Operation Prometheus, which is investigating the shotgun-wielding raider, since it was launched.

Surrey, Sussex, Kent and Thames Valley Police forces have been probing seven violent aggravated burglaries across the Home Counties, including one in Maidenhead’s Fisheries Estate which saw more than £400,000-worth of valuables taken.

CCTV has been released form the Maidenhead burglary, which took place on January 21, 2015.

Officers believe more than £1million was taken in the seven offences.

Detective Inspector Dee Fielding, of Surrey Police, said: “We have had a brilliant reaction from the public to our appeal with more than 100 emails and phone calls coming into our dedicated email address and through our contact centre.

“I would also like to thank the media for their help in publicising this case which will hopefully bring an offender to justice.

“The public are key in helping with our enquiries and I would urge anybody with any information to get in touch.”

The suspect is thought to work alone and ‘specialist knowledge and skills’ demonstrated during raids have indicated a possible military background.

He appears to be aware of the layouts of the properties he targets, as well as its occupants and locations of valuables and has threatened victims with a sawn-off shotgun.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall with a stocky or muscular build and speaks with a southern English accent.

“We will now get to work on assessing the information and see how it impacts on the future of the investigations being carried out by ourselves and our colleagues at Kent, Sussex and Thames Valley police forces.

“At this stage it is too early to say what other cases may form a part of our enquiries, however will be keeping an open mind and we will keep the public updated as we progress.”



Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.