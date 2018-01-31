UPDATE: Queen Street reopens after collision

03:47PM, Wednesday 31 January 2018
Queen Street in Maidenhead has been closed following a collision.
Police and the ambulance service are in attendance, but police at the scene were unable to say how many vehicles were involved.
There is no indication at this stage when the road will reopen.
Updates to follow.
