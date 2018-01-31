Wed, 31
10 °C
Thu, 01
7 °C
Fri, 02
6 °C
SECTION INDEX

UPDATE: Queen Street reopens after collision

Tara O'Connor

Tara O'Connor

Queen Street closed after collision

Queen Street in Maidenhead has been closed following a collision.

Police and the ambulance service are in attendance, but police at the scene were unable to say how many vehicles were involved.

There is no indication at this stage when the road will reopen.

Updates to follow.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most read

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved