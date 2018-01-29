Remember When: Flying off to pastures new, two owls and an escaped cockatoo

1968: A four-ton lorry overturned on the site of a multi-storey car park when the bank of an excavation on which it was parked collapsed.

Driver Brian Kennedy, of Burnham, who was sitting in the lorry, had time to jump clear before it keeled over.

An excavator shovel was pushed under the back wheels to stop the lorry falling into a 15ft deep gully but when it was removed the vehicle toppled over.

1968: Despite her 87 years, plucky Mrs Alice Mallandain gave chase when a young girl snatched her handbag.

The pensioner, who was on her way to a bingo session, was spun around by her attacker, leaving her with a sore shoulder.

Undeterred she gave chase shouting ‘stop thief’ but could not catch her. Police linked the crime to other bag snatches in Maidenhead and Slough.

1978: Born survivor Bill the lamb is pictured being fed by his surrogate mum Barbara O’Meara after a narrow escape from the slaughterhouse.

One-week-old Bill’s real mother was part of a 180-sheep consignment sent to the abattoir – but no one knew she was in lamb.

Workers found the newborn after she was killed and, feeling he had a right to live, took him to Barbara. Once old enough the plan was to put him out to graze in a friend’s field in Pinkneys Green.

1988: Students at Altwood School (main picture) formed a group called Pupil Action to fight to save their school.

Minister of Education Kenneth Baker vetoed plans to shut the school the previous year, but Berkshire County Council unveiled fresh proposals that could see it merge with Furze Platt.

1988: A cockatoo bit an innocent passer-by who tried to help the exotic bird when he found it grounded on the Gullet path.

The brightly coloured bird attacked the hand of Mark Doyle, of Grenfell Road, Maidenhead, as he bent down to examine it.

He said: “When it bit me I felt like strangling it, but took it to the police station.”

The bird was then taken to Summerleaze vets.

1988: There was ghostly goings on at Marlow Antique Centre where a poltergeist was blamed for beheading figurines and moving pictures.

The malevolent spirit was blamed for decapitating and shattering antique statues and flinging seemingly secured paintings to the ground at the 300-year-old shop.

Owner Pamela Gilbert said she would not rule out an exorcism if the paranormal vandalism continued.

1988: There were big changes at the 3rd Cookham brownie pack with both Brown Owl and Tawny Owl leaving and four new leaders arriving.

After a nine-year and five-year stint respectively Brown Owl Margaret Yerby and her assistant Angela Jones were stepping down after switching from part-time to full-time work.

Margaret said: “Although we’re sorry to give up, and we’ll miss the youngsters, we have handed over to four very good mums.”