Mon, 29
11 °C
Tue, 30
9 °C
Wed, 31
10 °C
SECTION INDEX

UPDATE: Man in stable condition after being stabbed in Ray Mill Road West

Police close section of Ray Mill Road West

Ray Mill Road West on Sunday afternoon

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital yesterday (Sunday) after being stabbed in Ray Mill Road West.

His injuries are not described as life threatening and he is in a stable condition.

Officers were called to the road at about 3.30pm following reports of an assault there.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident come forward by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved