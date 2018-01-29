UPDATE: Man in stable condition after being stabbed in Ray Mill Road West

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital yesterday (Sunday) after being stabbed in Ray Mill Road West.

His injuries are not described as life threatening and he is in a stable condition.

Officers were called to the road at about 3.30pm following reports of an assault there.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident come forward by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made.