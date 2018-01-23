Remember When: Front door blues, checking for booze and school bus 'boos'

1968: Taplow girl Alex Wood was hoping that her tranfers-for-cars idea would catch on in a big way.

The 20-year-old art student had the brainwave while on holiday and said the first set of floral design transfers were already being sold in London.

1968: Farmers in Paley Street including Philip Watts were gearing up to fight the routes of the new M4 motorway, which they said would split the village and leave parts of their farms isolated.

Mr Watts said 100 acres of his farm would be cut off.

“I would have to drive my cows across the motorway for milking twice a day,” he said.

1978: Girls from the 7th Maidenhead (St Mary’s) guide company were breathalised by the police.

The 26-strong group also found themselves fingerprinted and locked in the cells at Maidenhead police station.

But it wasn’t the result of being young tearaways getting on the wrong side of the law.

The guides were on a conducted tour of the police station to see what went on behind the scenes.

1978: Crack Advertiser reporter Lori Miles leapt into action after a resident of Ellington Park complained the council was planning to paint her three-week-old blue door brown.

Scenting a story, Lori rang the council, only to be passed between different departments, none of which could give her an answer.

Eventually she discovered the houses had been decorated green with blue doors – which were now being repainted because ‘blue and green should never be seen’.

1988: Parents of Cookham girls attending Newlands School faced a hefty 100 per cent increase in bus fares after Berkshire’s education authority decided to axe the school coach and replace it with a public bus service.



The move, described as ‘grossly unfair, underhand and lacking in consideration’, affected about 35 girls from the Cookham area.

Outraged families said the cost of getting to school would rise from £114 a year to £236 and there was no explanation for the change.

The first they had heard about the withdrawal of the service was a letter from the county council – sent out only weeks after invoices for the next term’s transport costs.