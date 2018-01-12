Four-year-old from Maidenhead goes viral after dad tweets video of his amazing football knowledge

A proud dad has revealed his son is loving the media attention he has received since his Wolverhampton Wanderers-loving 4-year-old went viral on social media.

Furze Platt resident Luke Turner, 26, is a personal trainer by day but has turned press officer since young Brody hit the headlines.

Brody was filmed rattling off the Wolves team by his dad, and the video had been viewed 28,000 times, and gained more than 160 retweets and 650 likes.

Luke was impressed that the nursery pupil was undaunted by the pronunciation of some of Wolves’ players.

@Wolves my three year old son is a bit obsessed I think #wolvesayhe pic.twitter.com/o0xTl2gmW6 — Luke T (@LukeTurner7) December 18, 2017

“A lot of them are Portuguese, so they are not the easiest names to say,” Luke said.

“Ever since he has been able to talk, one of the first things he could say was ‘Wolves’.

“He goes through the goalkeepers, to defenders, to midfielders, to forwards – he has an amazing memory.”

He recorded it but after Championship leaders Wolves saw the clip, they invited Brody and his family to attend their game against Ipswich on Saturday, December 23.

It proved to be the perfect present for Brody, who turned four two days earlier, as he was brought onto the pitch to announce the team to the Molineux Stadium crowd.

He was given a match-worn shirt by Wolves right-back Matt Doherty and a tracksuit with his initials on.

Brody ended up with ‘the biggest smile on his face’, Luke said.

He was worried Brody would get nervous but when he read out the team names, he ‘did a better job than most people could do’.

“It was brilliant,” Luke added, having not expected the video to get so popular and lead to Brody’s dream day out.

“I just thought, ‘well that’s cute’.”

Brody’s story was picked up by the BBC and Sky Sports News, and has continued to make headlines, with the family due to speak to BeIN sports presenters Richard Keys and Andy Gray today (Friday).