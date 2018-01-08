Emergency services called after person is hit by car in Cookham Road

Emergency services have been called to Cookham Road following reports a person has been hit by a car.

Eyewitnesses near the scene, on the southbound carriageway near the Magnet Leisure Centre car park, reported a person was receiving treatment in the road shortly after 5pm.

One witness on Twitter, Olu Odeniyi, said he was at an appointment with a GP nearby when they had to leave to help the injured person.

Reporter Will Taylor is at the scene and said a blue Toyota, an ambulance, two police cars and an unmarked car are at the scene, but he expects the road to be cleared soon.

Traffic is currently being diverted back around the mini roundabout nearby.

Police at the scene said there was an accident involving a pedestrian and a car and the pedestrian is receiving treatment.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "A man and car have been in collision at about 4.50pm."

Updates to follow.